States Spend 586K On Printing In Six Months

Jersey’s government spent more than half a million pounds on printing and copying services between July and December last year.

States Departments spent £585,940 over the six month period: an average of almost £23,000 every week.

The biggest spender was the Education Department, with costs of £242,000.

£163,000 was spent by Health and Social Services.

The figures have been revealed in a Freedom of Information request lodged by Channel 103.

Full list:

Department ​Amount ​Chief Minister’s Department ​£15,089 ​Community and Constitutional Affairs ​£31,563 ​Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture ​£7,717 ​Education ​£242,394 ​Infrastructure ​£21,400 ​Environment ​£9,421 ​Health and Social Services ​£163,399 ​Social Security ​£20,942 ​Treasury and Resources £29,721 ​States Assembly and its Services ​£13,144 ​Office of the Lieutenant Governor ​£563 ​Judicial Greffe ​£11,199 ​Comptroller and Auditor General ​£456 ​Probation and After-Care Service ​£1,881 ​Official Analyst ​£340 ​Bailiff’s Chambers ​£1,861 ​Law Officers’ Department ​£14,850

The expenditure is part of the government’s Managed Print Services contract.

This covers all printers and copiers used by States departments, but does not include any costs for printing or copying commissioned and managed by individual departments from external suppliers.

Additional printing costs, outside of the corporate contract, are listed below:

Department ​Amount ​Chief Minister’s Department £​1,335 ​Community and Constitutional Affairs ​£300 ​Education ​£9,448 ​Economic Development, Tourism Sport and Culture Nil ​Environment ​£547 ​Health and Social Services ​£11,496 ​Infrastructure Nil ​Social Security ​£1,881 ​States Greffe Nil ​Treasury and Resources ​£24,871 ​Non Ministerial Departments Nil

