States Slammed For Building Staff Gym

A union says building a gym for States employees is ”not appropriate” during times of financial hardship.

The Infrastructure Department has created an exercise facility at Bellozanne in a bid to improve workers’ mental and physical health.

It comes after the department laid off around 100 workers last year as part of cost-cutting measures.

Nick Corbel, from the Jersey branch of Unite Union, questions how the government can justify building a gym when it claims it can’t afford to keep jobs:

”At a time when the government and the employer is saying that times are tough, that savings need to be made and the only way to achieve that is through privatising services and sacking its workers, it’s not appropriate to be spending money on facilities of this nature.

”Evidence suggests that millions and millions of pounds have been wasted over recent years by this government, and there has been no accountability.

”If times are tough, how are they allowed to spend, spend and spend?”

The department says the gym cost £23,000.

Mr Corbel says he’s been told it’s closer to £300,000.

”They’ve purchased brand new gym equipment, they are renovating areas within DFI to accommodate the gym, so I suspect it costs a lot more than £20,000.”

Mr Corbel does support schemes that promote better well-being, but says it’s not the right time to be spending money on gyms:

”Well-being of public sector workers, or any worker anywhere, is important. And if you look at the level of absence within the public sector is due to stress in the workplace.

”Rather than wasting money on gyms, they need to be looking at why there is such a high level of absence in the public sector.”