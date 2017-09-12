States Return With Censure Vote

The summer break comes to an abrupt end for Jersey’s States Members this morning, as they return for their first sitting since mid-July.
And although it might be the first day of a new States term, politicians are not going to have a chance to ease themselves in.
Although a planned vote on the future of the Bailiff’s role has been delayed for a few weeks, there is still a much talked about Vote of Censure to be debated.
Deputy Andrew Lewis – who has been found to have breached the States Members’ Code of Conduct – will be hoping his fellow politicians vote against handing him a formal slap on the wrist.
Deputy Lewis has been accused of lying to the States and the Jersey Care Inquiry in relation to the suspension of former Police Chief, Graham Power.
Deputy Lewis said that he was “disappointed” by the Privileges and Procedures Committee’s finding that he had breached the Code of Conduct.
If the Assembly backs the censure motion, the Constable of St John, Chris Taylor, has said that he will follow Constable Simon Crowcroft and Deputy Judy Martin in resigning from the Public Accounts Committee.
The stage is set for a significant day in the States.
Jersey’s External Relations Minister is not expected to return to the States Chamber today.
Senator Sir Philip Bailhache has spent the night in hospital, after being taken ill yesterday during a ceremony in the Royal Court.