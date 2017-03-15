States Travel Booking System Saves Money

Making it compulsory for States civil servants to get permission before they book travel and flight arrangements has saved the government money, according to the Chief Executive.

The States says it’s managed to reduce travel expenses by 20% in the first quarter of this year – when compared to the same time period in 2015.

The crackdown on travel spending follows public outrage when two senior employees spent £13, 000 on business class flights to a mining conference in South Africa.

Chief Executive John Richardson says the new booking system is a good way to monitor whether staff are choosing affordable options:

”The main change was an introduction of a pre-authorisation form, so that anyone who needs to travel needs to fill out the form, that then has to be signed by their senior manager.

”That puts in the first layer of question to make sure the trip is valid, and organised well in advance, so we can make better use of cheaper airline flights.”

Mr Richardson says savings have also been made by using reward points:

”On an annual timescale, we saved about £600,000. That is a fairly equal split between air travel and on hotel accommodation.

”Some of the air travel savings have been because we had a large accumulation of reward points, and we’ve been using a lot of those.”

In the wake of the South Africa scandal, the Public Accounts Committee reviewed the government’s flights booking system.

The Chairman of PAC, Deputy Andrew Lewis, believes that has lead to the belt tightening:

”The review has made the government look very closely at this area of expenditure for the better. They are intent on changing culture – which we suggested that they did – and this will save money.”

Deputy Lewis says while the reduction in costs is encouraging, it also poses a number of questions:

”It begs the question, whether some of that travel was necessary in the first place, and why weren’t they looking at it more closely then?”