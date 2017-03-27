States: GST Affects Lower Income Households

Islanders on lower incomes pay a larger proportion of their wages on GST than wealthier people, according to a review into Jersey’s tax system.

Goods and Services tax (GST) – which now sees 5% added to most items in shops and supermarkets – was introduced in Jersey in 2008 at an initial rate of 3%.

Critics have labelled GST as ‘regressive’, as islanders pay the same percentage regardless of their income.

Following a review, the government has now admitted that lower income households have been affected by the introduction of the tax.

But these costs are said to have been balanced by increases in income support and a new ‘food costs bonus’.

The Treasury Minister, Senator Alan Maclean said: “People receiving income support were compensated through increases in income support components and all marginal rate taxpayers benefited from higher tax-free income thresholds.

“The Food Costs Bonus is paid to households that are not eligible for income support but do not pay income tax.”

The review has been looking at the effects of changes to Jersey’s taxation policies between 2006 and 2015.

It’s found that overall, Jersey’s poorest people pay less in income tax than they would have done, if changes to the system had not been made.

Senator Maclean said: “The main changes in personal income taxation since 2006 have been 20 means 20 (which removed allowances for standard rate taxpayers), increased exemption thresholds for marginal tax payers, increased child allowances, and a reduction in the marginal tax rate.”

He added: “The sum total of these changes has made our personal income tax system more progressive than it was in 2006, with more generous allowances supporting families with pre-school child care costs and children at university.”

It’s hoped the findings of the review will be used to inform future policy decisions.