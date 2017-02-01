States Employees To Take Industrial Action?

Public sector workers could take further industrial action over a long-running pay dispute with the States Employment Board.

It follows news most of the main unions representing States employees have walked away from talks about workforce modernisation with the government – until they strike a deal.

Negotiations have been ongoing for more than 18 months about a 1% increase for the 2015 pay award.

Prospect Union Negotiator Bob King says his members are at ”breaking point”.

”This is not a pay deal for 2017, this is a pay deal for 2015, so it’s two years old now. All they need to do is sit in the room with us and have a conversation.

”I’m sure everyone thinks we’re asking for a 5-10% pay increase, but we’re not. It’s 1% and that’s not even inflation.”

He added that government officials are refusing to turn up to meetings to have a simple conversation about the issue:

”Our members are absolutely disgusted that their employer won’t even turn up to a meeting with the trade union. It’s ridiculous.

”We have no confidence in them that they know how to deal with their staff.”

Mr King says staff might be forced to walk off the job in a bid to get the States to listen:

”I honestly don’t see where else we have to go. It’s worrying that people who provide vital services to the public are forced to start withdrawing their labour that becomes a serious concern.

”There will be nobody else to blame but the States Employment Board.”