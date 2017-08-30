States Employees ‘Need To Be Treated With Respect’
Jersey’s largest public sector workers’ union has hit out at the States, after figures revealed its members have seen their pay drop by 2% in the last 3 years – once inflation is taken into account.
JCSA prospect Chairman Terry Renouf has called for the employer to treat staff with respect, pay them appropriately, and deal with pay in a timely manner.
He’s described the States’ current pay policy as “a very short-sighted strategy”.
“We do appreciate there are bad times, but by the same token the public sector workforce is probably the largest individual group in Jersey and for a pay group of that size to have the low cost of living increases since 2001, it has a very detrimental effect on the island economy. They don’t have the spare money to be able to spend in local shops and restaurants.”
The union says the latest confirmation that living costs are continuing to outstrip the growth in earnings is part of a larger trend which has seen real terms earnings for States employees fall since 2001.
Terry says some public sector workers are struggling to make ends meet.
“The six thousand plus state employees haven’t got disposal income to be able to spend on anything other than bare essentials. In the event they do have something disposable, they are having to look outside the island to get the best value for it. It is a very sad state of affairs for local businesses.
“When we see pay awards for the public sector being below the cost of living and then the states putting their own charges up on things like social rent and rented housing by more than they are paying their staff an increase, it does make one sit up and take notice.”
The Unions representing the public sector say they are trying to work with the employer on issues of pay, along with the Workforce Modernisation project, which is being led by the State’s Employment Board.
