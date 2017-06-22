Navigation
NEWS
States Chamber Turns 130
22nd June 2017
An exhibition has opened to mark the 130th anniversary of States Chamber.
We can find out how the home of the island’s parliament came to be, and more about what goes on in there.
The States Chamber was used for the first time on 21st June 1887, forming past of the festivities for Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee.
The States Greffe has put together the exhibition, which opens to the public today.
It is in the States and Court building in the Royal Square, and then will go on tour to the island’s parish halls.
There will be public tours to mark the anniversary.
They are taking place on the mornings of Saturday 24th June and Saturday 1st July and places will be allocated on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis by calling 441020 or emailing statesgreffe@gov.je.
