NEWS
States Approve 2018 Budget
30th November 2017
A controversial retail tax WILL be levied on Jersey’s largest retailers
States members have agreed it as part of the 2018 budget.
The Public Enterance to the States Chamber
It’s been a 20 percent tax on a handful of retailers making more than half a million a year that proved the biggest sticking point.
It’s been agreed despite after a failed attempt to halve it, warnings from the trade it’ll put UK chains off opening here, will push up prices and has thrown a £20 m shopping development into doubt.
To most islanders the budget will mean a bigger income tax break. Changes to allowances will cut a single person’s tax bill by £91 and a couple’s by £156
Twelve thousands spouses will get an extra boost, with second earners’ allowances rising by £850 (to £5,850) – equal to co-habiting couples.
