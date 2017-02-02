‘Start-Up Business License’ For Jersey?

Plans to make the island an easier place to start a business have been announced by Digital Jersey.

The organisation will be pushing for the introduction of a “start-up business license”.

CEO Tony Moretta says his team will be working with the government to simplify Jersey’s “bureaucratic” system.

“We want to have a start-up business license to make it easier for people to get going here with their business,” he says.

“We’re already making it easier for people not only to learn skills here on the island but for companies to bring in skilled people and get licenses where those skills aren’t available on island.”

The States announced plans to limit the number of work permits available to migrants earlier this year.

The government says the changes will “ensure that migration is more focused on delivering the greatest social and economic value”.

Digital businesses are expected to benefit from this.

Mr Moretta says: “The digital economy is driven by having an environment where people with a good idea get the support they need.

“It’s driven by having an environment where people with a good idea get the support; the mentoring; the funding if necessary; physical space; staff; everything they need to get going.

“Jersey is not particularly an easy place to be a start up in; we’re quite complicated.

“We have got quite a lot of red tape to get through and we’re working with government to simplify that.”

Announcing its 2017 objectives, Digital Jersey has pledged to continue training islanders in skills such as coding, app development and data analytics.

The organisation has also recently announced that Islanders’ medical records could soon be available through a secure online system.