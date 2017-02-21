St Ouen Snares A ‘Serious Concern’

Illegal snares in St Ouen are a ”serious concern”, according to a local veterinarian.

Adele Trott, the Director of Jersey Village Vets, says traps found at Les Mielles on Saturday are capable of causing considerable pain to animals.

Snares were found in the area last year.

But the latest devices are described as more “robust and professional”.

Adele says it is a worry for island dog owners.

“I have dogs and I walk my dogs and if your dogs are well trained you can let them off the lead,” she says.

“They’ll sniff everywhere, they’ll run around, and if they get caught in those snare it can cause considerable damage to their legs.

“It’s painful and frightening.”

She has some advice for dog walkers who come across the metal traps.

“Try to calm the animal down.

“Stop the animal from pulling: it could be a self-locking snare that could just tighten so tight that you wouldn’t be able to easily remove it.

“Try to free the animal from the snare and if that doesn’t work, call for help.

“If you see those things around, do report them.”

Anyone with information about snares is asked to contact the Environment Department on 441 600, or the Duty Centenier in St Ouen on 07797 724 901