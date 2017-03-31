St Ouen Deputy Criticises ‘Government Spin’

There are calls for the Chief Minister to apologise, after he claimed that the number of people on low incomes in the island is falling.

Senator Ian Gorst has been accused of “misleading” the States Assembly, in an email row involving a number of politicians.

St Ouen Deputy, Richard Renouf, says statistics disprove Senator Gorst’s claims, and adds that Ministers should not be making statements without evidence to back them up.

He is worried this is becoming “increasingly prevalent” and is calling for the States to be more transparent:

“Ministers want to put out a message that people are getting wealthier, but I’m not sure that’s happening across our society. We need to help those who are most vulnerable.

If we start to put a spin on the statistics, no one is going to have any trust in statistical evidence.”

Deputy Renouf’s comments come after a number of other ministers showed their displeasure towards the words from Jersey’s most senior politician.

What do you think? Have your say on our Facebook page.