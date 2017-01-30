St Mary’s Parish To Re-Enter Battle Of Flowers?

More volunteers are needed to help the Parish of St Mary build a full-sized float for this year’s Battle of Flowers.

The Parish hasn’t been properly involved in the competition since 2008 due to a lack of volunteers and space to build a float.

A meeting is being held tonight to see how much interest there is in the community to reform a competition committee.

Constable Juilette Gallichan says it’s a rewarding project to part of:

”We’ve had great fun in the past, we’ve had success in the past. Back in the day we won awards almost every year.

”Please come along and get involved in the fun because it really is something worth doing.”

The Parish is in need of a committee chairman to co-ordinate the preparations of the competition:

”We’ve got people committed to design and the build, we’ve go people committed to catering, we’ve go fundraisers, but we need someone to co-ordinate that and become our chairman.”

A decision on whether there is enough support to re-enter will be made after tonight’s meeting, which is on at the Parish Hall at 8pm.