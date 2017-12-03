Navigation
St Malo Strikes Cancel Further Sailings
3rd December 2017
The disruption to St Malo ferry services has continued into
it’s third day
.
Industrial action by French port workers has caused Condor Ferries to cancel today’s sailings aboard the Rapide.
The Condor Rapide. Image Credit: Condor Ferries.
The company has warned there’s a possibility the strikes could continue into next week.
We’re told an update will be issued before 4 o’clock this afternoon which should reveal whether sailings tomorrow will be affected.
Condor Ferries has asked any affected passengers to contact their Customer Services team so alternative travel can be arranged.
