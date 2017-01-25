St Helier To Purchase £65K Land?

Up to £65,000 of St Helier residents’ money could be spent on buying and developing a portion of land on the Havre des Pas seafront, if parishioners agree to the plan.

Those attending a meeting at the Town Hall this evening will be asked to rubber-stamp the purchase.

The portion of land in question sits on the “beach” side of Havre des Pas, between the sea wall and the road.

St Helier already owns three areas to the west of the site, and is aiming to extend its recently completed “garden area”.

The Town Hall says that after “protracted negotiations”, the site’s current owner has agreed to sell the land for around £30,000.

Once legal fees, materials and labour are included, the parish estimates the work could cost residents up to £65,000.

Cost of the land: £30,000

Estimated legal fees: £5,000

Estimated refurbishment cost: £15,000 materials

Labour cost: £15,000

Total: £65,000

St Helier says it will use its own workforce to complete the refurbishment work, subject to planning approval.

In a statement, the parish says “the existing roadside railings and gate will require refurbishment”, while “a new post and rail fence will need to be fitted to the shorefront edge.”

It adds that landscaping work would be undertaken, and benches provided.

The work would “considerably enhance the public realm in this part of St Helier for the benefit of locals and tourists alike,” the statement concludes.

Channel 103 has contacted the Town Hall for comment.

The purchase could be approved at a Parish Assembly, taking place at 7pm on Wednesday 25th January

