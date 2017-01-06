Town Shop Owner Robbed At Knifepoint

A Jersey business owner has been left ‘badly shaken’ after he was held at knifepoint during a robbery in St Helier.

Armed police officers stormed Temple Stores on Stopford Road shop at 7.40pm on Thursday, following reports the business was being attacked.

The owner wasn’t physically hurt.

The offender raided the till, before fleeing with a sum of cash.

Police are looking for a man described as 6 foot tall, aged approximately 35 to 40 and wearing a black, leather-style jacket with a silver matt hood.

He was believed to be loitering in the area before the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 612 612, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can read the Police press release here: