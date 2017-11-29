St Helier Open To Everyone

Islanders with limited mobility might find it easier to do their high street Christmas shopping tonight.
The Parish of St Helier and Jersey Retail Association are holding an ‘Access for all’ evening.
Some shops will be open later, mobility scooters can be borrowed for free, and there’ll even be a special shoppers’ bus service which will loop around town.
There’ll also be street food and entertainment throughout the evening:
Access for All evening poster. Credit: St Helier Events
Town Centre Manager, Daphne East told us what’s happening:
“Town is open from 6 to 8 pm this evening, to allow access for people with every disability to be able to come into town and shop. We’ve got street food vans, we’ve got a hopper bus that’ll be looping around town every 15 minutes, and we’ve got great entertainment – so it should be a really festive evening in town.”