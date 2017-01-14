St Helier Nursery To Close

A St Helier nursery school is being forced to close, with losses of almost £100,000 forecast for this financial year.

Avranches Day Nursery opened at the bottom of Trinity Hill in 1994, but St Helier officials say it has “struggled to break even in recent years.”

The Town Hall says a number of factors are to blame for the financial losses, including competition from new nursery classes at Trinity and Springfield Schools, the cost of running and staffing a nursery based over 2 floors, and the government’s Nursey Education Funding policy – which is said to have had a “particularly noticeable” effect.

Plans to move the nursery to a more central location – which were rejected by the States in 2015 – are also said to be behind the pre-school’s problems.

Parish officials say the financial situation has become “unsustainable.” They plan to close the nursery by the end of August.

