St Helier Closer To Paying For Waste Removal

An appeal against a decision to end an agreement that exempts St Helier parishioners from paying for rubbish removal has failed.

The Parish of St Helier lodged an appeal against the Royal Court’s decision that the covenant is ”spent”.

The Bellozanne Covenant – which was agreed in 1952 – protected parishioners from having to pay for waste disposal.

In return, St Helier sold land at Bellozanne at a reduced rate to the States to enable the building of the former incinerator.

But that decision was overturned by the court last year, in a move which opened the door for the government to introduce waste charges put forward in the MTFP.

The appeal’s failure means commercial business owners could be charged at least half a million pounds a year to have their rubbish removed.

While ratepayers will have to cover the cost of more than £200,000 worth of legal fees.

The Constable of St Helier, Simon Crowcroft, has previously defended the court costs, saying the Parish has been left with “no option but to take legal advice in response.”