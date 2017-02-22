St Brelade’s Bay Voted Third Best In Britain

St Brelade’s Bay is the third best beach in Britain, according to a Tripadvisor poll.

It follows online votes by millions of holidaymakers, as part of the 2017 Traveller’s Choice Awards.

The popular island bay has retained its position in the list, after achieving the same rating last year.

Visit Jersey has welcomed the news:

Fantastic news that St. Brelade's Bay has retained its spot as the UK's 3rd Top Beach in @TripAdvisorUK #TravellersChoiceAwards 2017 pic.twitter.com/n6xWT5MaUK — Visit Jersey (@VisitJerseyCI) February 22, 2017

Peter Fergus, Deputy General Manager at L’Horizon Beach Hotel & Spa, says the rating will provide a boost for St Brelade businesses.

“Nowadays, Tripadvisor and social media comments are well up there when people are considering their holidays, so I believe this is really important for Jersey and I think it’s a really good thing to achieve,” he says.

“It’s very special for Jersey to have a bay like this.

“It’s just an amazing location.”

He continues: “Everybody enjoys it, both locals and tourists, and we’re delighted that it’s achieved the award again.

“We believe this is the number one bay in the UK.”

St Brelade’s Bay is the only Channel Island destination to feature in the list, which highlights the best seaside spots in the country.

Weymouth beach in Dorset is crowned the winner, while Fistral beach in Newquay, Cornwall is handed the silver medal.

