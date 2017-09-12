St Brelade Speed Limits Cut

Around a third of the roads in St Brelade will see speed limits cut to improve safety.
The parish has asked for changes, which have been agreed by Infrastructure Minister Deputy Eddie Noel.
St Brelade is the first parish to complete a review of its speed limits and submit a request for lower ones.
Deputy Noel says he has had calls for speed limit changes for a while.
“Over the years I have been getting requests now and then from parishes to change speed limits. I was keen to work with Parishes to change from a piecemeal approach to ensure consistency across the Island through a Parish review process.
“I congratulate the Connétable of St Brelade at being the first to complete and submit his review and I was happy to endorse it.”
All but four forty zones will become thirty zones, and Ouaisne hill will drop to a 20 mile an hour limit along with numerous residential areas. There’ll also be several new 15 mile an hour Green lanes.
‘Connétable of St Brelade, Steve Pallett says it is important to do this so all road users are as safe as possible.
“As a Parish we receive several ad-hoc requests each year from parishioners to reduce speed limits around the Parish. The St Brelade Roads Committee decided to take a more holistic view when considering any further changes and conducted a review of all roads, both States and Parish, based on criteria agreed with the Department of Infrastructure.
“I must thank the hardworking members of my Roads Committee and officers from DfI for their support in producing a clearly defined proposal that took into account, for example, smaller by-roads and residential areas, and will provide in future, a safer environment for all road users including cyclists and pedestrians.”
It’s not yet known when the changes will come into effect, bur Deputy Noel has asked for the law ‘to be changed accordingly.