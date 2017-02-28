Special Dinner To Celebrate Leaving Dean

Jersey’s Dean and his wife will be fare welled by the Bailiff at a special dinner tonight to celebrate his 11 year’s of service. The Very Reverend Bob Key will no longer be in charge of the island’s churches as of midnight tonight.

He is taking on a new role with Archbishops’ Evangelism Task Group in the UK.

Mr Key has these final words of advice for an island who he says “will always be close to his heart”.

‘Jersey is the most fantastic place. God has given us a wonderful bit of creation to look after. So we should make sure to look after it and remember the faith that built our culture and that makes the island so special.’

He says Jersey has been a wonderful place for both professional and personal reasons.

‘We’ve had the most wonderful time, the island has taken us to its heart and we’ve taken the island to our hearts. It’s a fantastic job to have had so there’ll be a real sense of sadness. But as my granddaughter said, don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.’