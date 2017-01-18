Some Prisoners Allowed To Vote In Elections

Some Jersey prisoners will be allowed to vote in the next election after a proposition was passed in the States 30 votes to 14.

People serving sentences less than four years will be permitted to have a say on who they want in government.

Until the change is signed into law, the island remains in breach of the European Convention on Human Rights, as all imprisoned offenders are currently banned from posting a ballot.

Prisoners in the UK are still banned from voting, but most countries in Europe let at least some of those behind bars have a say.

Economic Development Minister, Senator Lyndon Farnham, voted in favour of the move:

”It’s important that we help to rehabilitate and bring prisoners back into society, so I’m going to support this.”

But Deputy Peter McLinton disagrees saying criminals don’t deserve the right to vote in elections until they’ve served their sentences:

”My instinct tells me that if you’ve been imprisoned, you’ve been removed from society. Therefore how is it possible to have any say over the direction society takes? It seems wrong to me.”