Smell At Bellozanne Could Be Addressed

The States could address the smell from the proposed sewage tanks at Bellozanne.

Deputy for the area, Andrew Lewis has lodged a proposition which, if approved, will ensure 4.1 million pounds funding is provided to install caps on the Primary Settlement Tanks at the sewerage works.

We’re told the smell has disrupted the lives of First Tower residents for decades.

Despite petitions and an approved proposition from the States in 2006 to find a solution, little improvements have been made.

The current budget does not allow for the caps to be installed on the Primary Settlement Tanks, which we are told 50% of the smell comes from.

Deputy Lewis says:

‘The building of the new plant is a once in a generation opportunity to resolve this matter once and for all. DFI should be implementing every possible bit of technology to mitigate the smell from the new plant

My proposition will ensure that this can be done. With the covering of PST’s, this not only mitigates the odour zone by half, it ensures hundreds of homes, two schools and a Hotel are certain to be removed from the odour zone, surely, this is exactly the type of improvement expected of a modern facility

rebuild.’

Infrastructure Minister, Eddie Noel has disputed the work, but has confirmed he will not be standing for re-election.