Sky-Diving Islander Has Lucky Escape
25th August 2017
Michael jumping from a plane
A Jersey sky-diver has had a lucky escape after his parachute failed to open in the middle of a jump.
Michael Stocks was wing-suiting with two friends on Thursday, when his lines got twisted above St Brelade’s Bay.
He was unable to get out of a spin, and was forced to chop his main canopy away.
But, despite the near miss – which he says is only expected to happen during 1 in every 1000 jumps – the daredevil islander seems un-phased.
“Every time you leave the aircraft everyone pretty much goes through the routine of checking the handles and everything, so it’s sort of there in your mind.
“As soon as it happens you just go through the drills really,” he says.
“Once I released it, I was more concerned about losing my canopy and losing a lot of money before the actual reserve came out – which is probably not the best way to be thinking.
“You get drilled in to it and you get quite comfortable within the air.”
Michael was wing-suiting when his lines got twisted
Michael has been unable to find his £800 black, white and blue canopy – which says ‘Pilots’ and ‘Aerodyne’ on it – since landing safely back on the ground.
He thinks it is likely to be somewhere near Woodbine Corner, and is asking anyone who spots it to contact Channel 103.
The bag for his reserve parachute is also missing, but he does not expect it to be in the same place as the canopy.
Michael Stocks
Having had time to take stock, Michael says he is looking forward to getting back in the air.
However, he admits that he is “annoyed” about the mid-air incident, as he is going to France this evening to do some more sky-diving and he will now have to hire the expensive equipment required.
That is in addition to the money he has already spent on drinks for his friends – as it was the first time he has ever had to deploy his reserve parachute.
“We have things in sky-diving where the first time anything happens we have to buy beer,” says Michael, “so I had to get the rounds in.”
If you see Michael’s parachute, you can contact Channel 103 by calling 888103, or emailing news@channel103.com