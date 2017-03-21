Skateboarder Knocks Down Woman (63)

A 63-year-old woman was taken to A&E this morning after she was knocked over by a skateboarder.

The woman “sustained minor injuries” in the incident, which happened outside the Highbury Court Apartments on St Mark’s Road, at 08:50.

The skateboarder – who remained with the woman until an ambulance arrived – is described as “young in age, with dark hair, dark clothing and a thin face”.

Jersey Police are appealing for the skateboarder, and anyone who witnessed the collision, to contact them on 612 612.