Six Islanders Honoured In Birthday Honours

Jersey’s Bailiff has been made a ‘sir‘ in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List as William Bailhache has been knighted.

Like his brother before him, our Bailiff is now Sir William Bailhache.

He makes up the six people from Jersey who have been honoured in the list.

Brian Heath from the probation service has been made an MBE, as has Paul Tucker – for services to Scouting, and Carole Penfold for her dedication to the hospital support charity League of Friends.

British Empire Medals have been awarded to Pat Robson from the Harbour Gallery for her services to art, and Carol Anne Robins for fundraising for countless local charities.