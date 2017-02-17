Simultaneous Incidents ‘Stretch’ Fire Service

Jersey’s Fire and Rescue Service says it has been “stretched” to its limits this week.

On call Firefighters were dispatched following a number of simultaneous incidents.

Crews used drone equipment to search for a dog believed to have fallen off cliffs on the North-west of the island yesterday.

Meanwhile, staff had to assist a man who got his hand trapped while doing DIY; they then had to help woman whose boiler burst, causing severe flooding in her home.

On Wednesday, authorities attended two kitchen fires in St Helier – both ignited due to cooking with oil – and one false alarm in St Saviour.

The Fire Service says its response this week demonstrates its “resilience in dealing with simultaneous fire related incidents.”