Siblings Donate Toys For Charity

Jersey Hospice has thanked three young islanders for their generosity this Christmas after they donated a car full of toys.

Siblings Laurie-Lee, Caleb and Daisy-Mae Price gave the charity a dolls house, four piles of clothes, and bags of other toys – despite their mum offering to sell the items for them.

Their parents’ vehicle was jam packed to the point that the boot could hardly close.

11 year old Caleb said they simply wanted to help cancer patients:

”It was our idea – mum wanted to sell it. We said she couldn’t sell it because it’s our stuff and we wanted more stuff to be sold for Hospice so that more money goes to cancer.”

Caleb also told Channel 103 what toys they kindly donated:

”I hope they all get sold so that more money can go to help cancer patients and find a cure for cancer and support people with cancer.”

Jersey Hospice has thanked the trio on Facebook saying they’re ‘amazing’.