Show Of Solidarity With RNLI Crew Planned

A silent protest is planned for tomorrow morning after all of Jersey’s RNLI crew quit this week.

The organisers are planning it as a show of solidarity with the crew who they want to return to work as soon as possible.

All 25 crew members and the management team resigned in protest after Coxswain Andy Hibbs was dismissed by the RNLI with immediate effect. An RNLI spokesperson says Mr Hibbs was asked to stand down due to “breaches” of the organisation’s Volunteer Code of Conduct.

The St Helier Lifeboat is expected to be out of service for a couple of days while the situation is resolved. Guernsey, Alderney, the UK and French services will be offering covering in the meantime, while Jersey Coastguard has assured us it will offer 24/7 coverage as normal in our territorial waters.

Former St Helier Lifeboat crew member Paul Battrick – who served for 13 years and recruited Mr Hibbs – described it as a “sad day”. He will be at the ‘show of solidarity’ on Sunday morning and wants other people to be there too.