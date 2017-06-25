Shirley Sings At Style Awards
25th June 2017
Guests at the first ever Jersey Style Awards were treated to an impromptu performance by Dame Shirley Bassey.
Dame Shirley Bassey surprises with a performance of Diamonds Are Forever at the @Chopard #JerseyStyleAwards as she collects her hall of fame pic.twitter.com/J2h3USLrEd
— Jersey Style Awards (@JerseyStyleAwds) June 24, 2017
The singer was in the island to be inducted in to the ‘Style Hall of Fame’ at the inguaral glittering gala prize ceremony at the Trinity Showground.
Professor Green also performed.
Julien MacDonald was named ‘Designer of the Year’ while ‘Beachwear Designer of the Year’ went to celebrity swimwear-maker Melissa Odabash.
Supermodel Jacey Elthalion claimed ‘Style Icon’.
Islander Sir David Kirsch was honoured as ‘Philantropist of the Year’ for giving away more than £100 million of his fortune.
Eleven local businesses across tourism, culture, arts and retail were also honoured at the prestigious ceremony.
2017 Winners
1. Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year – Ormer Restaurant
2. Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year – Jersey Crab Shack
3. High Street Retailer of the Year – Voisins
4. Independent Retailer of the Year – Elizabeth Howell Lifestyle Boutique
5. Visitor Attraction of the Year – Jersey Zoo
6. Cultural Attraction of the Year – Jersey War Tunnels
7. Hotel of the Year – Longueville Manor
8. Boutique Hotel/Guest Accommodation of the Year – Old Court House
9. Active and Sports Experience Brand of the Year – Jersey Seafaris
10. Spa and Wellbeing Brand of the Year – Spa Sirene at The Royal Yacht
11. Tastemaker of the Year – Matt Porteous, Photographer
The stars arrived in a private jet.
We welcome #DameShirleyBassey @professorgreen @julienmacdonald @melissaodabash @tallia_storm! Great flight @gama.aviation @JacksonsJersey 💕 pic.twitter.com/vytuQspxal
— Jersey Style Awards (@JerseyStyleAwds) June 24, 2017