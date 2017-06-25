Shirley Sings At Style Awards

25th June 2017

Photo courtesy of Jersey Style Awards

Guests at the first ever Jersey Style Awards were treated to an impromptu performance by Dame Shirley Bassey.

 

The singer was in the island to be inducted in to the ‘Style Hall of Fame’ at the inguaral glittering gala prize ceremony at the Trinity Showground.
Professor Green also performed.
Julien MacDonald was named ‘Designer of the Year’ while ‘Beachwear Designer of the Year’ went to celebrity swimwear-maker Melissa Odabash.
Supermodel Jacey Elthalion claimed ‘Style Icon’.
Islander Sir David Kirsch was honoured as ‘Philantropist of the Year’ for giving away more than £100 million of his fortune.
Eleven local businesses across tourism, culture, arts and retail were also honoured at the prestigious ceremony.
2017 Winners
1. Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year – Ormer Restaurant
2. Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year – Jersey Crab Shack
3. High Street Retailer of the Year – Voisins
4. Independent Retailer of the Year – Elizabeth Howell Lifestyle Boutique
5. Visitor Attraction of the Year – Jersey Zoo
6. Cultural Attraction of the Year – Jersey War Tunnels
7. Hotel of the Year – Longueville Manor
8. Boutique Hotel/Guest Accommodation of the Year – Old Court House
9. Active and Sports Experience Brand of the Year – Jersey Seafaris
10. Spa and Wellbeing Brand of the Year – Spa Sirene at The Royal Yacht
11. Tastemaker of the Year – Matt Porteous, Photographer
The stars arrived in a private jet.

 

Deputy Murray Norton, Assistant Minister for Economic Development said;
“This event has been an incredible platform to showcase the best of what Jersey has to offer on a cultural, artistic and stylish level. We are so honoured to have such esteemed guests on our shores and I think the winners showcase that Jersey can indeed punch above its weight globally in delivering first class cuisine, visitor and cultural attractions and luxury adventure.”

