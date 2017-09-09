Same-Sex Marriage Delay ‘Not Surprising’
Liberate Jersey’s CEO has said they are ‘very disappointed’ but ‘not surprised’ that same-sex marriage won’t be introduced in the island until at least next year.
Chief Minister Ian Gorst made the announcement – saying it was because of complexities in the proposed law.
The proposal was approved by the States over two years ago.
Vic Tanner-Davey says the news affects many islanders’ lives.
“I do feel that two years is long enough to overhaul this legislation, it clearly has not been made a priority. Two years is a long time and you can get a lot done in two years.
“We now actually want some clarity because it is actually affecting people’s personal lives. For those people who want to get married, they now have a period of uncertainty where they can’t make any plans. Up until Thursday, anybody who wanted to get married was planning summer and spring weddings for 2018. Now those plans are thrown into disarray.”
The news comes ahead of today’s Channel Islands’ Pride, which is taking place today. Vic says the news emphasises that progress is still needed.
“Pride is still needed and it is something that as the LGBT community needs to remind people that we are not yet equal. It actually comes at a good time to remind people of that.”
The parade will begin at West’s Centre at 2.30 – led by a vintage open-top coach.
At the Weighbridge, there will be speeches and the raising of the rainbow, trans and Bailiwick flags.
A family-friendly party will include performances by the Gay Big Band, Paula Randell appearing as Cher, and various local artists.
The same-sex marriage law is set to be lodged this autumn and it is thought that it could be available in Jersey by 2018.