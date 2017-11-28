Senator ‘Sorry’ For Credit Card Mistake

Senator Philip Ozouf has confirmed that he was investigated by Jersey Police over mis-use of his States credit card.

The former Treasury Minister and Assistant Chief Minister says he chose the wrong card by mistake when booking personal flights and also used it to pay a hotel bill.

He has since repaid the money – which totalled almost £450.

The police dropped the case, and Senator Ozouf has now said sorry in the States Chamber:

“My mistaken use of the States purchase card to pay for a personal flight may well constitute a breach of the Code of Conduct for States Members and/or the Ministerial Code.

I have decided to make an unqualified and sincere apology for any breach I may have made in relation to any aspect of the expenses.”

Senator Ozouf has also referred himself to the new Commissioner for Standards, who is charged with examining the behaviour of elected States Members.

“Having lost my Ministerial role due to the expenses speculation, undergone criminal investigation, spent hundreds of hours assisting with the Internal Review and had months of unrelenting, damaging and frankly upsetting media speculation about this issue – I hope that notwithstanding any findings of the Commissioner I can now focus on serving the people of Jersey as best I can between now and May 2018. “