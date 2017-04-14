Senator Responds To Lifeboat Concerns

Jersey’s Assistant Chief Minister has defended the political response to the St Helier lifeboat dispute.

Senator Paul Routier has issued a reply to former crew member, Paul Battrick, who publicly raised concerns in an open letter.

In an email reply, which included the media and Council of Ministers, the Senator’s reaffirmed his full support of crews in the island.

He’s confirmed he won’t comment on the suspicion surrounding why coxswain Andy Hibbs was dismissed, as the appeal process continues.

When asked about the cost and structure of the organisation, Senator Routier believes the RNLI is best placed to answer those concerns.

The politician’s been in regular contact with the Chief Minister, who’s been off island, and hopes talks can take place to reach a sensible solution once Senator Gorst returns to Jersey.

You can read Senator Routier’s email to Mr Battrick below:

“Thank you for your email. I reply to you representing not only my own views but also those of the Chief Minister and Ministers. Before I address the specifics of what you have said, let me first say that we fully support the lifeboat crew and are indebted to them, and to everyone else who gives freely of their time and puts their own safety at risk in the service of their fellow Islanders. Public safety is government’s priority and we greatly value the commitment of those who contribute to that.

It has not yet been possible for the Council of Ministers to formally meet and discuss this matter but I have been in contact with ministers and with the Chief Minister, who, while currently out of the Island, has been kept fully up to date. I shall be arranging for him to meet the RNLI crew on his return, so that he is able to discuss these issues with them in person.

It is not for anyone outside of the RNLI to comment on the suspension of the coxswain while the appeal process is still going on. However, I have spoken to the RNLI directly and have been assured that its board at a national level have been apprised of the Island’s very strong community support for the Jersey crew. I am satisfied that there is a full and robust appeals process. The Institution is a world renowned organisation and we would fully expect that the extremely serious matter of suspending a senior crew member will not have been taken lightly.

Some of the questions you asked are related to the structure and operations of the RNLI, and so can only be answered by them. However, with regards to the salaries and other costs of the UK crewmembers who are currently crewing the boat, as well as those associated with their families, I can confirm that none of these costs are being paid for by the Jersey taxpayer or any government department.

I also note your reference to the cost of the additional Fire and Rescue Service employees. We have every confidence in the professional services whose job it is to ensure that there is adequate cover in place during this time.”

Senator Routier’s comments come as it’s reported the Lifeboat Operations Manager has now resigned, joining other colleagues in protest.

Meanwhile, Jersey Coastguard say they have ‘sufficient resources’ to cope with more people out on the coastline this weekend.

They’re encouraging us to make sure we’re safe out at sea and don’t take any unnecessary risks:

“Jersey Coastguard would like to reassure all those making use of the seas, and shoreline around Jersey over the Easter weekend that we are confident the Island has sufficient resource and we will continue to provide you with 24/7 coverage in our territorial waters.

As always we would encourage all those out on the water, or making use of the coastline, to do so safely. If on the water, call Jersey Coastguard and provide us with a Traffic Report on VHF channel 82. If using the coastline, be sure to let someone know your plans. Stay safe, don’t take any unnecessary risks and enjoy the weekend.”