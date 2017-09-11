Senator Bailhache Taken To Hospital
11th September 2017
The External Relations Minister, Senator Philip Bailhache
Jersey’s External Relations Minister is receiving treatment in hospital after being taken ill earlier today.
Senator Sir Philip Bailhache is said to be in a comfortable and stable condition, after feeling unwell while attending the Assize d’Heritage in the Royal Court.
The Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, has offered Sir Phillip his best wishes.
In a short statement, he said: “Senator Sir Philip Bailhache was taken ill whilst attending the Assize d’Heritage in the Royal Court of Jersey earlier today.
“I can confirm that Sir Philip is now in a comfortable and stable condition at Jersey General Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.
“I send the very best of wishes to Sir Philip.”