Second Seal Pup Rescued In A Month

Animal carers have rescued the fifth sick seal pup in six months after he washed up on a Jersey beach.

The youngster was found severely underweight with superficial injuries in St Ouen’s Bay.

A member of the public found the hurt pup and called Veterinary Nurse Hayley Griffiths – who stayed up with the animal through the night.

”We cleaned up some of his wounds and then administered some electrolytes, just to try to get some glucose into the seal. He was quite a feisty one actually which was nice to see. He’s recovering very, very well.”

The pup has been flown to Guernsey where he is receiving specialist treatment.

It comes after Sami was saved during the Christmas period; she is also continuing her recovery at the GSPCA.

Hayley says violent waves and strong winds are proving too strong for the small animals, which is why they are washing up on the shore:

”Sadly it’s the bad weather mostly – we’ve had some dramatic winds. It is that time of year when they start to wash up and the public are terrific because they are our eyes on the beach.”

Anyone who spots a seal pup is asked to contact the JSPCA on 01534 724 331.