Search For Missing Valerie Wrapping Up
8th March 2017
Jersey Police say the physical search for missing woman Valerie Jehan will be concluded today – weather permitting.
Emergency services searching for the 75 year old – who was last seen on Friday lunchtime in the Devil’s Hole area – discovered her handbag and phone yesterday.
Authorities say this reinforces the fear she got into difficulties while on a walk and has fallen into the sea.
Police say the investigation continues and a file will be prepared for the Deputy Viscount.
A spokesperson released this statement: