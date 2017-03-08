Search For Missing Valerie Wrapping Up

Jersey Police say the physical search for missing woman Valerie Jehan will be concluded today – weather permitting.

Emergency services searching for the 75 year old – who was last seen on Friday lunchtime in the Devil’s Hole area – discovered her handbag and phone yesterday.

Authorities say this reinforces the fear she got into difficulties while on a walk and has fallen into the sea.

Police say the investigation continues and a file will be prepared for the Deputy Viscount.

A spokesperson released this statement: