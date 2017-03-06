Search For Missing Islander Enters Fourth Day

The search for a 75-year-old woman, missing since Friday lunchtime, is due to resume “at first light” this morning.

Valerie Jehan, who is described as 5’6″, with light brown or blonde hair, was last seen getting off a bus at Devil’s Hole.

The search – which is set to enter its fourth day – was suspended last night due to “failing light and poor weather conditions.”

Drones, dogs and aircraft have been supporting search teams, and a nearby reservoir was drained to allow access to a Jersey Fire and Rescue water team.

The lifeboat has been scouring the coastline, while voluntary organisations have also been in attendance.

Anyone who was near Devil’s Hole between 12-6 on Friday afternoon is being asked to contact Jersey Police on 612 612.