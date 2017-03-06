Search For Missing Islander Enters Fourth Day

6th March 2017
Valerie Jehan (75) pictured on a bus to Devils Hole

The search for a 75-year-old woman, missing since Friday lunchtime, is due to resume “at first light” this morning.

Valerie Jehan, who is described as 5’6″, with light brown or blonde hair, was last seen getting off a bus at Devil’s Hole.

The search – which is set to enter its fourth day – was suspended last night due to “failing light and poor weather conditions.”

Drones, dogs and aircraft have been supporting search teams, and a nearby reservoir was drained to allow access to a Jersey Fire and Rescue water team.

Search teams scour water at Devil’s Hole. Credit: Jersey Fire & Rescue

The lifeboat has been scouring the coastline, while voluntary organisations have also been in attendance.

A drone has been used to search Devil’s Hole itself. Credit: Jersey Fire & Rescue

Anyone who was near Devil’s Hole between 12-6 on Friday afternoon is being asked to contact Jersey Police on 612 612.

