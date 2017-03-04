Search For 75yo To Continue Tomorrow

The search is continuing for a woman missing in Jersey.

75 year old Valerie Jehan hasn’t been seen since Friday lunchtime. She was last seen in the Devil’s Hole area and the emergency services focused their searches on that area this afternoon.

Images of Mrs Jehan on a Liberty Bus have been released by States of Jersey Police. She caught a bus to Devil’s Hole, where she was last seen at 12.07pm Friday 3rd March, 2017. The search for Mrs Jehan will continue in the same area at ‘first light’ on Sunday 5th March.

Jersey Police are advising members of the public against searching for Mrs Jehan themselves saying:

‘Police would like to emphasise against members of the public going out and searching on their own volition due to the dangers in the area, but are urged to remain vigilant and report any sightings to the police’.

Anyone who has any information about Mrs Jehan’s wherabouts should call police on 612612.