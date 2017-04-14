Seal Pup Continues Recovery

A seal pup found in a bad way at Christmas is continuing her recovery at a specialist animal shelter in the Channel Islands.

Staff at the GSPCA in Guernsey, say Sami, who was rescued from a beach in Jersey, is eating well and making a lot of progress.

She has been recuperating in a special pool and has been eating a lot of mackerel to strengthen her health.

Steve Byrne GSPCA Manager said:

“It seems the last few months have hit the local seal pups really badly with 5 sick pups being found over the last 6 months. Sami the seal pup is doing as well as we can hope and continues on a variety of vet treatments and is now the neighbor of this new seal pup rescued in Jersey.”

Sami is now eating solid fish on her own and we are appealing for donations to help her and the 350 animals at the GSPCA. We haven’t yet named the new seal pup although a few ideas from Jersey have been offered. The new seal pup is very weak and we will need to work around the clock for her to pull through.”