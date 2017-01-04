Injured Seal Pup Doing Well

A seal pup washed up in Bonne Nuit Bay over Christmas is said to be recovering well.

Sami was flown to Guernsey, where she is in the care of specialists at the GSPCA’s shelter in St Andrews.

Manager, Steve Byrne, is pleased with how she is responding to treatment so far:

”Nearly a week on, she’s now been having liquid fish. We are really excited because this is a really good sign.”

He said the tiny seal has a lot of courage:

”She was found extremely underweight with a number of injuries so she’s been receiving 24 hour care. The team has been tube feeding her every three hours.”

A number of Channel Island animal charities have been involved in her rescue and recovery journey.