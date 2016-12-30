Seal Expected To Make Full Recovery

If you see a seal in trouble, don’t touch it.

That’s the message after another injured pup was found on Bonne Nuit Bay this week.

Donna de Gruchy from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue says islanders who find seals should leave them alone and call the JSCPA.

“They’ll always put you in contact with us and we’ll come out and have a look,” she says.

“I would always recommend keeping dogs well away – and children – as seals can give a nasty bite.”

Sammy the seal was discovered on Tuesday, and is now being looked after in Guernsey.

Donna says he is expected to make a full recovery.

“I think the future looks quite bright,” she says.

“Sammy’s got a lot of energy and has become quite feisty since is receiving fluids the last 48 hours.

“Hopefully, if they can get the respiratory infection under control, then all they’ll need to do is have rehab facilities in Guernsey and he’ll have to put on lots and lots of weight.”