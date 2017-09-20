Seafront Properties To Be Demolished?
Nine homes and five businesses along the coast road at Greve d’Azette road could be demolished to make way for 11 new properties, if plans are approved.
An application has been submitted by the landowner for the stretch of La Grande Route de St Clement (pictured above).
De Gruchy and Co wants to build the two, three and four bed homes along the seafront.
Some of the buildings would be three storeys high.
How the proposed development would look. Credit: Gallaher Architects
The firm is seeking outline planning permission to knock down a number of properties, including the old Coast Road stores and four existing commercial premises.
Architects say it would breathe new life into the area.
But some business owners in the area say they are “worried” by the application, claiming they have not been told it was going to be submitted.
One of them claims they first heard about the new application when they were contacted by Channel 103, while another says they caught wind of the plans “through the grapevine”, rather than from their landlord.
A De Gruchy and Co spokesperson insists all their tenants have been kept informed, and says nothing will be happening for at least two years.
The spokesperson adds that “nobody is going to be displaced”, and says more information about the site’s future will be available once planning has made a decision.
How the proposed new development would look Credit: Gallaher Architects