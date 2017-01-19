Scrutiny To Consider Plan To Borrow £400M

Plans to borrow £400 million to fund the Future Hospital have been sent to Scrutiny, so that a detailed investigation can be undertaken.

A proposition put forward by the Deputy of St Ouen, Richard Renouf, was adopted by 29 votes to 13.

Local politicians and campaigners have taken to Twitter in celebration of the decision:

Brilliant speech by the Deputy of St Ouen defending the need to Scrutinise the biggest expenditure the States has ever made #unbelieveable — Carolyn Labey (@CarolynLabey) January 19, 2017

The Hospital Funding has been referred to Scrutiny,

A victory for common sense. — Kevin Lewis (@klewis44558548) January 19, 2017

@StatesAssembly have rightly decided to refer the matter of hospital funding to @jerseyscrutiny . Common sense has prevailed for once. — Sean Power (@seanpowerjersey) January 19, 2017

It follows a two-day debate in the States Chamber, at which the Treasury Minister, Senator Alan Maclean, asked politicians to agree to taking out the loan, saying that low interest rates make it a good time to borrow.

“Financial advisors estimated the interest as 2.6%, which of course could be fixed for the term,” he said.

“So by borrowing at these low rates of interest, we can leave our Reserves in place, where they can generate income which is expected to exceed the cost of borrowing.”

The Chairman of the Corporate Services Panel, Deputy John Le Fondré, had previously asked for the debate to be delayed, so that “independent, expert advisors” could be consulted.

But Senator Maclean is said to have “insisted that the debate proceed”, leading Deputy Le Fondré to criticise him for “refusing Scrutiny the time to do its job.”

In the Chamber, Deputy Renouf proposed that the funding plan should be sent to Scrutiny.

He said: “We’re being asked to take it all on trust.

“That everything had been thoroughly researched within the Treasury, and the advice is comprehensive, clear, and incontrovertible.

“We are asked to be nodding dogs to do the bidding of the Council of Ministers.”

Deputy Renouf was supported by Deputy Montfort Tadier, who said that the political events of the last few days had persuaded him of the value of Scrutiny.

“From the eventful day we had on Tuesday, only to be topped by yesterday’s what one might call ‘shenanigans’.

“It seems to me that if ever we needed something to be put before Scrutiny, it is this.

“It was this already, before we had the debate, and how much more after the debate and the ensuing confusion?”

It follows uncertainty over whether or not the States could legally obtain such a large loan, as the government can only borrow as much as it makes back in taxes.

This led to questions over what does and doesn’t count as a tax.

After an overnight break, at which further figures were presented, the Solicitor General announced his decision.

He said: “My advice is that on the basis of the figures which are provided by the Treasury Minister, the amount of borrowing sought is lawful”.

The Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel will now look over the financial plan, before States Members are asked to approve the £400 million loan.