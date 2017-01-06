Scrutiny Investigating Viability Of Student Loans

The Home Affairs and Education Scrutiny Panel says it won’t reveal whether it’s for or against introducing student loans – just yet.

It comes after the panel met with students as part of an investigation into the reported ‘financial stress’ families face when sending their children to university.

Member of the panel, Deputy Sam Mezec, said the meeting has reiterated how worried people are about the affordability of university.

Under the current system, grants are handed out based on families’ incomes, but campaigners say it hurts middle income households.

Deputy Mezec said most students who were at the workshop are in favour of a loan scheme.

”They thought it was fair for them to take on some of the financial burden to go to university and without a proper loan scheme at the moment it stops them from going to university in the first place. The panel will examine it and see if it’s a viable solution.”

Scrutiny will publish a report in March which will include recommendations.