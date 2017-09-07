Navigation
NEWS
School Hall Closed Due To Fallen Light Fitting
7th September 2017
The sports hall at Le Rocquier School will be closed until further notice after a light fitting fell from the ceiling during a class.
Head teacher Phil Slater says no one was hurt.
Parents have been advised there will be some disruption to PE lessons, but that other facilities will be available for pupils to use instead.
