Scheme Supports Local Charity

18th June 2017

Jobseekers are helping make a big difference in the community.

Those on the States’ Back to Work programme have been supporting various local projects.

Some have helped create a therapy room and counselling suite for addiction charity Silkworth, whose CEO is Jason Wyse:

“Our drop-in facility is for people in need, who may be suffering with a variety of problems. To have the Back to Work programme on board is amazing, as they’ve provided a lot of help towards our work.

We provide a non-judgmental environment and it is a safe place for an addict, who is looking for a support and advice. This is where the jobseekers help us with our important work.”

Mr Wyse says there are also more projects are in the pipeline:

“I’m currently in the process of trying to locate a premises, so we can open a charity shop. The charity shop will be used to not only providing an income stream, but to also provide an opportunity for those in recovery to get into employment.”

