Scam Targeting Elderly People

Jersey Police are warning us of a scam affecting elderly people.

Callers claiming to be from the States have been asking residents for their bank details over the phone.

This scam is causing great concern to officers and people across the island.

We’re being urged to not give out any personal bank details on the phone, as no one from any department will ask you to do that.

One case involved a woman who’d been targeted, but thankfully she didn’t give the scammers any details, and informed the Police instead.

Anyone with any reports or information should call officers on 612612.