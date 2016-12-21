Satisfaction With Condor On the Rise

Condor customers say they have been satisfied with the ferry firm’s performances in recent times.

The latest survey measuring how happy passengers are with the service has given Condor staff eight out of 10 for helpfulness.

The company received seven and a half for overall satisfaction.

Condor said this is the highest customer satisfaction result it has recorded since 2014.

The data is compiled by MindMover – an independent market research agency – which asked passengers to complete a short questionnaire via email or post.

More than half of the participants are Channel Island residents, who gave their opinion on everything from Condor’s website to travel experience.

Condor said it has used previous feedback to improve its services.