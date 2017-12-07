Navigation
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
7th December 2017
Around 100 islanders dressed as Father Christmas or in other fancy dress took part in today’s Santa Dash.
It takes place every year in St Helier to raise money for Jersey Hospice Care.
The charity says they’re hoping to raise around £1,000 – which would run their Day Hospice for one day, supporting patients with a life shortening condition.
Santas gather after the run at Liberty Wharf.
Jersey Hospice Care captured the start of the run:
